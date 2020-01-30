Human-to-human transmission of coronavirus worries WHO

Share This On:

(SNO) – The World Health Organization (WHO) is expressing concerns over the progress of the coronavirus, especially in terms of human to human transmission.

WHO is meeting on Thursday to again consider whether the virus constitutes a global health emergency.

“In the last few days the progress of the virus, especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

He singled out Vietnam, Germany and Japan as countries where there are cases of people catching the virus from others who have been to China.

“Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak,” the WHO chief said.

On 31 December 2019, WHO was alerted to several cases of pneumonia in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China. The virus did not match any other known virus. This raised concern because when a virus is new, we do not know how it affects people.

The new virus was temporarily named “2019-nCoV.”

Chinese health authorities said there were 7,711 confirmed cases in the country as of 29 January.

The virus has spread to at least 15 other countries, spreading concerns around the globe.

There have been no cases of the virus in Saint Lucia, However the Department of Health & Wellness said it has activated a response plan it.

“In terms of surveillance, active surveillance at our health risk areas, which are the ports, is a very important link for that, both our air and sea ports,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George said in a statement on Wednesday.

Strengthening the island’s health care facilities and sensitization sessions on the disease with the St. Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) are also part of the plan.

“Senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, we are meeting with the senior team at the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority in our discussion on the enhancement of the port health services,” Dr. Belmar-George explained. “This is a very important part of our plan to strengthen our capacity to manage the coronavirus. So today we were able to present on the disease and its development so far on the international scene, and also update them on the present plans of the Ministry of Health and discuss the different recommendations that we have for the ports to facilitate the prevention and early detection of cases that may come into our port.”

