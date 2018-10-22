Human rights group wants United States to compensate Grenadians following 1983 invasion

Share This On:

(CMC) – The British-based Committee for Human Rights in Grenada (CHRG) is calling on the United States government to pay compensation to persons affected when American troops invaded the Caribbean island to put down a palace coup within the then ruling left-wing People’s Revolutionary Government (PRG) headed by Maurice Bishop in 1983.

In a statement, the CHRG said 35 years after the invasion documents show that the justifications put forward by Washington to justify its action “were false and bring into serious question whether the invasion was legal under international law”.

An American invasion force of 2,000 marines and paratroopers, landed in Grenada on October 25, 1983 with then United States President Ronald Reagan saying the action was to “restore order and democracy” on the island after the murder of Bishop in a military coup.

Britain is reported to have refused an appeal from the Caribbean countries to take part in the invasion.

In the statement, the CHRG said that Washington had indicated that the request for intervention had been made by the then Governor General, Sir Paul Scoon and that Grenada was a potential threat to other islands in the region because of the construction of a military airbase.

Washington said that there was also a threat to US citizens on the island.

“Although it is the case that at some point Sir Paul Scoon signed a note seeking assistance, the released documents show that the note was written after the invasion had taken place, not before it, and it seems clear that it was in fact brought to Sir Paul for signature by the invading forces after the event,” CHRG said.

It said that Washington had claimed the airport under construction at Point Salines was a military installation which was intended for use by the Cuban government.

“In fact, the airport was wholly a civil installation to facilitate the growth in tourism. The released documents include a very detailed Press Release from a UK company, named Plessy, who were one of the main contractors employed to construct the airport.

“In this document, Plessy explains at length the facilities required for a military airbase all of which were absent from the one being constructed. Remarkably, after the invasion the airport was completed to the original design,” CHRG noted.

It said that the released documents show that there was no evidence that foreign nationals, or indeed Grenadians, were in any danger.

CHRG said it has documentary evidence that the Revolutionary Military Council (RMC) held a meeting with the Governor General “just before the invasion to discuss setting up such a broad based civilian Government within 14 days, and he offered to speak to some of the individuals who were proposed.

“In the circumstances, the released documents appear to show that the invasion of Grenada was illegal under international law. The UN Security Council never agreed to the invasion and the Grenadian authorities in charge at the time, including the Governor General, never invited the US in.

“Plus, there was no threat to the national security of the US. These are the prerequisites for invasion under the UN charter. CHRG now calls upon the US Government to compensate those who suffered loss as a result of their illegal intervention,” the human rights group said in its statement.