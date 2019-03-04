HTS journalist Rehani Isidore in critical condition (+video)

Share This On:

(SNO) — The Media Association of Saint Lucia (MASL) Miguel Fevrier on Monday revealed that HTS/Radio 100 journalist Rehani Isidore “continues to fight for his life” in hospital.

In a video statement, Fevrier said MASL learnt of Isidore’s hospitalisation over the weekend but did not give any reason for the journalist’s hospitalisation.

In addition, St. Lucia News Online has sought and has since not received any official word from the relevant authorities regarding the journalist’s status.

“We understand that rumour and speculation has and will exist but while we await official word from the relevant authorities MASL makes no further statement on the matter,” Fevrier said.

