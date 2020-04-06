US blockade prevents medical supplies from reaching Cuba amidst COVID-19, says St. Lucia-Cuba association

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Humanistic Solidarity Association (Saint Lucia-Cuba) wishes to express its continuing deep solidarity with the government and people of Cuba, on the occasion of the recent inhumane and undemocratic actions by the government of the United States of America, amidst the struggle by the international community of nations faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is not only ridiculous and unconscionable, but it is also downright criminal act that a shipment of COVID-19 medicinal supplies destined for Cuba, including masks, rapid diagnostic kits, and ventilators, donated by the international philanthropist, Mr. Jack Ma, could not be delivered to Cuba as a result of the United States blockade against Cuba.

Notwithstanding the fact that Cuba is also confronted by the unprecedented threats of COVID-19, with increasing numbers of positive cases, Cuba continues to selflessly provide medical assistance to countries in the region and globally, and has provided assistance for more than 14 countries in the fight to mitigate COVID-19.

The Humanistic Solidarity Association (Saint Lucia-Cuba) is profoundly dismayed at the continued blatant and despicable actions of the US administration against Cuba, more so at a time when the international community of nations have combined joint efforts in containing and resolving this pandemic.

While reaffirming our unwavering solidarity with the Cuban people at this challenging time, and while we lament the loss of lives, the Humanistic Solidarity Association strongly condemns the hostile, criminal, inhumane and undemocratic actions of the United States of America against the government and people of Cuba in the midst of this unprecedented international pandemic.