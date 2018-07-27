HRWise 2018 youth development program begins

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – HRWise is proud to launch the second staging of its youth development and mentorship programme E.D.G.E. (Empower.Discover.Grow.Excel).

This program is the company’s way of contributing to a social issue among our St. Lucian youth. Targeted at persons between the ages of 16 and 21, EDGE covers the soft life skills that are necessary for success, not only in the workplace, but as well-rounded, responsible adults. The program includes a 3-week summer workshop, followed by internship opportunities.

EDGE is aimed at providing coaching and guidance to young adults to improve the calibre of employees entering the workforce every year. “Based on our experience in the HR field, we recognize the gaps that exist among our youth entering the workforce, and have designed a program which will serve as a form of induction into the world of work.

This will create more realistic expectations among our youth and teach them the workplace requirements and expectations” said Ms. Paul, Managing Director.

HRWise’s focus related to this program, is on the holistic development of young adults. Therefore, the EDGE program covers a range of topics, such as Life Balance, Mental & Physical Wellness, Volunteerism, in addition to topics such as Conflict Management, Interpersonal Skills, Customer Service, Social Media and many more.

“This year’s program is made possible through the support of our sponsors St. Clair & Associates (STACS), KFC, Invest St. Lucia, Sagicor; and various program supporters and contributors, and we are extremely grateful for having them on board” said Ms. Paul.

This year’s program starts on Monday 30th July 2018 at the Corinth Secondary School from 9:00 am. Anyone interested in being part of this program can contact HRWise for more details at 758-458-4001 or [email protected]