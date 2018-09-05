HR Forum: RethinkingHR – Foster life balance

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – HRWise continues its HR Forum series, this time focusing on the importance of work-life balance. Studies have shown that organizations that consider work-life balance and implement strategies to embed this in their culture have seen measured improvements in productivity, employee engagement and business performance.

Goretti Paul, Managing Director at HRWise said “Work-life balance is discussed more often here in St. Lucia but we are not doing enough to actually put it into practice. This Forum not only provides a means of discussion on the subject, but actual solutions that can be easily adopted. Our wish at HRWise is for local businesses to adopt the best industry standards and practices as it relates to people management because when this happens, we all benefit.”

This Forum will highlight the importance and impact of work-life balance and will provide opportunities for companies to partner with service providers to improve their employee value proposition. Employees’ needs are changing and companies must position themselves to be employers of choice if they want to attract and retain the right persons with the right skills to drive their businesses forward. HRWise has partnered with a number of service providers who will be present to share information about how they can provide value in fostering work-life balance.

For more information related to registration, contact HRWise at 458-4001 or [email protected] The HRForum will be held on Tuesday 11th September 2018 from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm at the Finance Administrative Center.