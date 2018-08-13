How does the blockade against Venezuela manifest? Part II

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The failure of the violent strategy of the Venezuelan opposition and that external actors for the realizing a the ¨color revolution¨ applied in 2017, is been settled in 2018 with a strategic plan to stifle Venezuelan economy, lead the country to a total ruin, push the population into massive migration or into internal civil conflict, and create the conditions for the so-called “humanitarian intervention”, reminiscence of the painful receipt applied to other nations.

The coercive and unilateral measures seek to prevent and hinder any dialogue initiative between the Government and the opposition, thus blocking the path towards constitutional, agreed and peaceful solutions to the Venezuelan situation.

The U.S. strategy consist in undertaking a global, integral and massive strategy of measures of economic and financial blockade and sabotage of the economy.

By seizing hundreds of thousands of dollars of the Venezuelan people in foreign banks, banning transactions with the sovereign debt bonds of Venezuela, and unleashing a financial persecution against the accounts of the Republic in the world financial system, and specially preventing the access of food and medicines to the country, United States is demonstrating its contempt for the Venezuelan people.

The spokespersons of the U.S. regime have stated that United States shall use all its available resources to achieve its political objective of “overthrowing” the constitutional Government of Venezuela.

The cynical strategy of the aggression against Venezuela also has as essential element the promotion and encouragement of migration of a significant number of Venezuelan citizens to neighboring countries. This condition is fundamental to position the story of the “humanitarian crisis” in the international community, which should force an international intervention in Venezuela.

In this context, President Trump uses the OAS as a weapon to attack Venezuela, and humiliates all Latin American and caribbean countries when he asks them to support a historical aggression against a people and a brotherly country.

The measures of President Trump and his international allies against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela are producing pain and suffering to the Venezuelan people, as well as these measures are presented as actions to save the Venezuelan people from hardships caused by an alleged “dictatorship”.

The U.S. has achieved that the European Union, the European Parliament, as well as a group of governments belonging to the so-called Lima group, build an international coalition to establish and promote sanctions, diplomatic isolation and political actions to destabilize Venezuelan democracy.

Thus, countries such as Canada joined the coercive and unilateral measures seeking to break the national economy.

Canada has established a domestic legislation to criminalize and punish Venezuela. In addition, the European Union has also adopted measures, under pressure from the European Parliament, and ad hoc decisions of some Latin American countries.

Nowadays, there are 59 Venezuelan citizens who are affected by Canada’s sanctions, including freezing of assets, prohibition of treatment as well as of economic or financial relationship with any Canadian citizen or entity. The law explicitly prohibits any relationship that could, in the first place, enable the listed persons to have access to goods or, in the second place, provide any financial service.

The Canadian coercive measures include the President of the Republic, the Executive VicePresident of the Republic, the holders of the judicial, citizen and electoral powers, the President of the National Constituent Assembly as well as a group of ministers and senior officials of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

In that same order so far, 51 Venezuelan persons have been subject to coercive measures from Treasury Department, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), including the President Nicolas Maduro, the Executive Vice-president Tareck El Aisami; eight Judges of the Supreme Court; eight persons due to the role they play in National Constituent Assembly; new immigration veto for Venezuelan officials working at five governmental entities who wish to travel to U.S.; 14 current and former officials of the Venezuelan government; four officials linked to the Bolivarian National Army (FANB).

However, from the issuance of executive order 13808 of 08/24/2017, entitled “Impose additional sanctions with regard to the situation in Venezuela”. It is established a set of restrictions extended to public companies and their commercial and financial operations with the aim of directly hitting the Venezuelan economy. This restrictions include the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA, and any other entity owned or controlled by the Venezuelan Government.