Hospital Road man busted with firearm and ammunition following robbery

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Tuesday, February 5, 2019, police officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries received a report of a robbery, which occurred at Tapion about 9:25 p.m. that day.

A police operation spearheaded by the Special Services Unit was launched, which resulted in the arrest of 20-year-old Kamatti Cornibert of Hospital Road, Castries, who was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was later charged for stealing and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

He was escorted to the First District Court where he was granted bail in the sum of $7,500 cash or suitable surety. He is expected to return to court on March 14, 2019.

Section 22 (1) of the Firearms Act states:

PROHIBITION AGAINST POSSESSION WITHOUT A LICENCE

(1) A person shall not be in possession or control of a prohibited weapon except as authorised by the law in force in Saint Lucia.

(2) A person shall not be in possession or control of a restricted weapon except as authorised by the appropriate authority under this Act.

(3) Subject to section 23 and to section 54 a person shall not be in possession of any other firearm or ammunition without valid licence issued under this Act.

(4) A person who contravenes subsection (1), (2) or (3) commits an offence and is liable—

(a) if in possession or control of a restricted weapon or restricted ammunition—

(i) on summary conviction, to a fine of not less than $10,000 or imprisonment for a term of not less than 5 years,

(ii) on conviction on indictment to imprisonment for a term of not less than 10 years;

(b) in any other case—

(i) on summary conviction to a fine of not less than $15,000 or to imprisonment for a term of not less than 7 years,

(ii) on conviction on indictment, to imprisonment for a term of not less than 10 years.