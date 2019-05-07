Hope shines again for West Indies!

Share This On:

Pin +1 3 Shares

DUBLIN, Ireland – West Indies batsman Shai Hope spoke to CWI Media following another impressive batting performance against Bangladesh in Match 2 of the Tri-Nation ODI Series at Clontarf Ground on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old made 109 off 132 balls with 11 fours and a six – to follow-up his career-best 170 against Ireland at the same venue on Sunday.

It was his fourth century in eight knocks and took him to over 2,000 career runs at an average of over 50.

West Indies made 261-9 after winning the toss and Bangladesh replied with 264-2 off 45 overs to win by eight wickets.

“My form is great and I’m delighted with the way I’m playing. I’m pleased with the runs…to get a century again, against a really good bowling attack, is great,” Hope said. “But obviously we’re not too pleased with the with the result of the match… would rather we won today. We were going really well at 200 for two as we approached the 40th over, so to slide like that was not what we hoped for.”

Hope added: “… when I tried to up the ante I got out and that cost us a few runs. It’s pretty difficult to say just what would be a par score, but something over 290 and maybe 300 would have been more competitive.”

Hope featured in two good partnerships. He added 85 for the first wicket with Sunil Ambis (38) and 115 for the third wicket with Roston Chase (51) – his maiden ODI half century.

Before the match the teams and match officials held a minute’s silence in honour of Seymour Nurse, the former West Indies batsman, who passed away on Monday in Barbados at age 85. He played 29 Tests for the West Indies between 1969 and 1969 and scored 2,523 runs.

West Indies next play on Saturday against Ireland at Malahide. First ball is 10:45 a.m. (5:45 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time/4:45 a.m. Jamaica Time).

Schedule of Tri-Nation Series

(all matches start 5:45 a.m. ECT/4:45 a.m. Jamaica)

Sunday, May 5: West Indies beat Ireland by 196 runs– Clontarf

Tuesday, May 7: Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets – Clontarf

Thursday, May 9: Ireland vs Bangladesh – Malahide

Saturday, May 11: Ireland vs West Indies – Malahide

Monday, May 13: West Indies vs Bangladesh – Malahide

Wednesday, May 15: Ireland vs Bangladesh – Clontarf

Friday, May 17: The Final – Malahide, Dublin

SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Fabian Allen

Sunil Ambris

Darren Bravo

John Campbell

Jonathan Carter

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shai Hope

Ashley Nurse

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

( 0 ) ( 0 )