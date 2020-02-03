Hoodlums attack school caretaker in Castries

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – This morning around 8am, a caretaker/watchman at the Castries Anglican Primary School was accosted on the school compound by two individuals.
The team from the Department of Education, headed by Minister Rigobert and the Chief Education Officer Mrs. Fiona Phillip-Mayer responded immediately to the report.
After observing the necessary protocol on the ground, the team visited the Victoria Hospital, where the caretaker is being attended to.
The Department of Education extends its well-wishes to the family and loved ones of the victim. We also wish him a speedy recovery.
