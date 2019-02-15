Honor not exclusive to anyone or any political party — Mayor of Castries on renaming of Serenity Park

(SNO) — Mayor of Castries, Peterson D. Francis, believes there is a need to honor men and women in Saint Lucia and such honor is not exclusive to anyone or any political parties.

The mayor was addressing a ceremony on Wednesday on the renaming of Serenity Park, in Sans Souci, Castries, to the Sir George William Mallet Serenity Park, a matter which has raised eyebrows among some.

“Honor is not the exclusive property of anyone or of any political party,” Francis stated. “I would like to believe that Sir George William Mallet and many others who have traveled this road and canvassed this area, contributed to that change and established a truly democratic state.”

He pointed out that these people created a society where people are valued based on their contribution to the development of Saint Lucia, rather than their ideological persuasion, race, creed or gender.

“Without memory, there is no culture,” the mayor remarked. “Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society and no future. Memories of the past must be vital lessons of history. It means that we keep alive the memories that shaped our history and honor the names and the legacies of the men and women who made the supreme sacrifice in a struggle to ensure a democratic, united, non-racial, and non-sexist Saint Lucia.”

Not everyone is as upbeat as the mayor on the name change.

In the wake of it, former Castries Central Member of Parliament Richard Frederick accused the government of attempting to erase history and totally wipe him out from Saint Lucia’s political landscape.

The park, which was Frederick’s brainchild, was officially opened on May 5, 2011.

He hopes to run again for political office in the same constituency, and if he wins, he has vowed to reverse the name change.

During Wednesday’s ceremony, the plaque bearing the new name for the park was unveiled thereafter by the Acting Prime Minister Guy Joseph, Mayor Francis, Castries Central MP Sarah Flood-Beaubrun, Verlina Joseph from the R.C. Boys Infant School who submitted the winning entry in the contest that gave the park its original name, and the daughter of Sir George William Mallet, Juliet Mallet-Phillip.