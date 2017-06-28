Homicide victim was to planning to get married in August

The girlfriend of Saint Lucia’s latest homicide victim Keymuel ‘Kyon’ Alexander said her lover never liked giving up.

She spoke about the strength of her boyfriend who battled for his life for threes days before succumbing to gunshot wounds to the head and leg at Victoria Hospital Tuesday after 7 p.m.

“He is a fighter. [He] never liked giving up,” said the girlfriend, who prefers anonymity.

She said her boyfriend was born Kyon Frederick but changed his name to Keymuel Alexander. When asked if she knew why he changed his name, she said: “I don’t know but he has documents stating that info.”

She said the 43-year-old is survived by five children, one of whom belongs to her – a boy who is 11 months old today (June 28)

She said though the deceased served time behind bars, he was a “good” person.

“I don’t care about the prison. He won his cases so I don’t put him as a criminal. He is so good…” she remarked.

According to reports, on the night of Saturday, June 24, Alexander was walking on the road when he was shot several times at the White Rock junction, near a gym. Law enforcement sources believe the incident was a drive-by shooting.

Emergency authorities received the report of the shooting at 10:26 p.m.

When the ambulance personnel arrived, Alexander was on the road surrounded by several people. He had sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the leg.

He was rushed to Victoria Hospital where he remained in critical condition until his death Tuesday evening.

Residents had reported hearing multiple gunshots – up to six – followed by the sound of sirens.

His girlfriend said she believed he was heading home when he was attacked. She said she was not at home at the time.

She also took to Facebook to mourn the loss of her son’s father. She wrote that he was planning to get married to her in August.

She states (unedited): “R.I.P baby il miss u so dam much…my ride or die …u knew how to make me happy …never let me down…my life …Seth life will never be the same without u….u were planning to marry me in august….wish i saw that day…love u ..u will always be in my heart…no other can take ur place.”

She also wrote: “Holding ur hands for the last time ….it was cold cuz u were gone …am gonna missed that fun…energetic..warm hearted most loving man ive ever known….its so hard for me to live without u…u were my baby daddy …my love baby il never forget u never….no one can be MY KYON u cant be replaced and u will always have my heart…will miss calling me boombastic….saying all those meaningful and sweet things to me….not gonna question god….cuz this life is so f–d up R.I.P love u.”

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear and no one has been arrested to date.

Alexander’s death was the 29th homicide recorded so far this year.