Homicide #44 at Mon Repos, Micoud

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday, October 22, 2017, officers attached to the Micoud Police Station, received a report of a shooting at Mon Repos, Micoud, about 3:25p.m.

Curldon Marius, a twenty five (25) year old resident of St. Marie, Mon Repos, sustained a gunshot wound during the said incident. He was pronounced dead at the St. Jude Hospital by a medical practitioner.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.

This incident brings the number of homicides recorded for the year 2017 to forty four (44).