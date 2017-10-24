Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

Homicide #43 at Vieux Sucre, Gros Islet

By RSLPF
October 24, 2017
Ian Celestin

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Friday, October 20, 2017, officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station, received a report of an unresponsive male found along the Vieux Sucre Road in Gros Islet, about 9:15p.m.

Ian Celestin, a thirty two (32) year old resident of Vieux Sucre, Gros Islet, was found with an apparent injury to the head. He was escorted to the Gros Islet Polyclinic where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

Investigations are continuing into this matter. A post mortem examination is scheduled for Monday, October 23, 2017.

This incident brings the number of homicides recorded for the year 2017 to forty three (43).

 

6 comments

  1. Lila
    October 24, 2017 at 5:16 PM

    Very handsome young man. May he rest in peace!

  2. Concerned
    October 24, 2017 at 4:14 PM

    So Sad!!!

  3. London
    October 24, 2017 at 3:32 PM

    Indeed a very handsome young man. May he rest in peace.......

  4. g.w
    October 24, 2017 at 2:44 PM

    smh even if the guy lived his life like that it doesnt give yall a right to take his life

  5. StopTheViolence!!!
    October 24, 2017 at 1:43 PM

    RIP Ian....Sigh..

  6. StopTheEffinViolence!!!
    October 24, 2017 at 12:52 PM

    Sigh....RIP Ian.... I will never understand why you...Like seriously?? Someone took your life?? Because they did this to you,I know your spirit will haunt them... You didn't deserve this...no one does. *Chicken*😕🙁🙁😓😔😔😟😢😢

