UPDATE: Homicide #32 recorded following killing of alleged bandit in Castries

Three males who allegedly tried to rob a man at George V park in Castries around 10 p.m. Friday night got something they were not expecting.

The man was actually a special police constable in plain clothes.

The officer reportedly drew his firearm and fired a shot at the bandits – one of whom was allegedly armed with a knife.

The bandit, identified as Simon Joseph of Balata, was struck in the chest.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance but died shortly after midnight.

This shooting brings the number of homicides to 32, surpassing the total number of violent deaths of 31 for 2016.