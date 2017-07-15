UPDATE: Homicide #32 recorded following killing of alleged bandit in Castries

Three males who allegedly tried to rob a man at George V park in Castries around 10 p.m. Friday night got something they were not expecting.
The man was actually a special police constable in plain clothes.
The officer reportedly drew his firearm and fired a shot at the bandits – one of whom was allegedly armed with a knife.
The bandit, identified as Simon Joseph of Balata, was struck in the chest.
He was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance but died shortly after midnight.
This shooting brings the number of homicides to 32, surpassing the total number of violent deaths of 31 for 2016.
lord if u can't put a hand put a foot
Sorry but by taking up the knife and trying to rob anyone be implicitly took on/accepted the risk that his victim may try to defend himself and kill him. Every job has assumed risks.. As does crime. So he looked for it.. Found it... And got it
One should die every weekend .they rob a bus driver on Monday night of all his day earnings plus his wallet the man couldn't pay his rental of his route permit #lord forgive me but everyone of them should die
Why did the news state it as homicide and not robbery gone bad?
Well done officer . you deserve an award .you performed your duty with excellence and St Lucians are proud of you ,One less piece of shit on our streets , Thank you ! If it happens again please take all 3
U know the pics of the good boys. Plats, locks, screw face. His fingers ain't have the gun signal.
I notice in the initial story , people were criticizing , what if they got the upper hand on that officer. Do we honestly think they would have mercy on him.... food for thought .......
Well done officer you deserve the highest honor but you missed the gold . you should have taken all 3 .Bravo ! one less piece of shit on our streets
Caliphate!July 15, 2017 at 10:47 am REPLY ↓
Good job! What should happen now: get his partners , he mother he fada brother and sisters and his well wishers including other family sympathizers and exterminate them all! So one will question anything !
That's what we need, a serious police vice sqaud pretending to be ordinary vulnerable citizens. When those thugs role on them just take them out in self defense.
Our black men are wasting their lives and killing each other like no other race of men. They not at war, they not fighting over a cause unlike other groups. they just hate each other. now think about that those of u that come on SNO and preach about who did it. Ask yourselves; is it worth it? what u doing that for? a pair of sneakers worth your life? an extra 20 in your pocket worth your life? you people need to stop and think before you all act. when each of you do that nonsense, what will happen to your kids? it means another life gone. you all creating generational curses and upholding them, not breaking them. this is for real, it does not matter whether you religious or not. STOP. THINK. BEFORE YOU ACT. YOU GOT ONE LIFE. LIVE IT RIGHT.
I love the officer's gunplay. I nominate him for The Order of Everything. I hope after he capped the criminal, he blew into his barrel... like the Western movies.
Just last week I was saying that it was time to send our officer under cover to rid the streets of those bandits. This is a big problem when our people feel so much fear walking the streets. Good job officer...Next time we expect even better.
They must learn and will learn,its time for them to continue Robbing plain clothes officers,for the officers to shot them dead,am not filling sorry for no bandits.
Well done if thats the case am proud of u officer
Whoooo Raaayyy! Saltey papa voleh! Now go to your maker!
This is not a Homicide. The guy was defending himself. I know the bandit died, but he got what was coming to him for trying to rob someone. He should have stayed home and thought of something better to do with his life, than trying to rob/kill some hard working people!
I hope the commissioner sees the need to arm his officers on or off duty and also approve their applications for personal firearms. Nobody is immune to crime.
Last person this low life tries to rob. That's where they need to shot them, in their chest. Kill him officer! Killll himmm!
Good!!! Lord forgive me
Officer.....why not three...I can't afford to recommend you for the gold star. ..but you get bronze two more and you get the gold.
Great wipe them out one by one there's always a place on the other side for these menaces to society.
One less thief on the streets
Dont see how its a homicide...clearly defense...another one bites the dust...
Not homicide robbery gone bad
The dust? Away! How about another one bites the bullet!
Lol, shoot them dead, he got what he deserved
I wished u killed all three but the law would have given you wrong🔫🔫🔫🔫 great job