UPDATE: Homicide #32 recorded following killing of alleged bandit in Castries

By SNO Staff
July 15, 2017
The alleged bandit, Simon Joseph.

Three males who allegedly tried to rob a man at George V park in Castries around 10 p.m. Friday night got something they were not expecting.

The man was actually a special police constable in plain clothes.

The officer reportedly drew his firearm and fired a shot at the bandits – one of whom was allegedly armed with a knife.

The bandit, identified as Simon Joseph of Balata, was struck in the chest.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance but died shortly after midnight.

This shooting brings the number of homicides to 32, surpassing the total number of violent deaths of 31 for 2016.

 

27 comments

  1. unknown
    July 15, 2017 at 4:55 PM

    lord if u can't put a hand put a foot

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Anon Y. Mous
    July 15, 2017 at 4:20 PM

    Sorry but by taking up the knife and trying to rob anyone be implicitly took on/accepted the risk that his victim may try to defend himself and kill him. Every job has assumed risks.. As does crime. So he looked for it.. Found it... And got it

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  3. chairman
    July 15, 2017 at 4:09 PM

    One should die every weekend .they rob a bus driver on Monday night of all his day earnings plus his wallet the man couldn't pay his rental of his route permit #lord forgive me but everyone of them should die

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. Scat
    July 15, 2017 at 4:00 PM

    Why did the news state it as homicide and not robbery gone bad?

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  5. Me
    July 15, 2017 at 3:58 PM

    Well done officer . you deserve an award .you performed your duty with excellence and St Lucians are proud of you ,One less piece of shit on our streets , Thank you ! If it happens again please take all 3

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  6. wow
    July 15, 2017 at 3:52 PM

    U know the pics of the good boys. Plats, locks, screw face. His fingers ain't have the gun signal.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  7. Flyer
    July 15, 2017 at 3:52 PM

    I notice in the initial story , people were criticizing , what if they got the upper hand on that officer. Do we honestly think they would have mercy on him.... food for thought .......

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  8. Me
    July 15, 2017 at 3:51 PM

    Well done officer you deserve the highest honor but you missed the gold . you should have taken all 3 .Bravo ! one less piece of shit on our streets

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  9. Calaphite
    July 15, 2017 at 3:46 PM

    Caliphate!July 15, 2017 at 10:47 am REPLY ↓
    Good job! What should happen now: get his partners , he mother he fada brother and sisters and his well wishers including other family sympathizers and exterminate them all! So one will question anything !

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  10. Brace yourself
    July 15, 2017 at 3:40 PM

    That's what we need, a serious police vice sqaud pretending to be ordinary vulnerable citizens. When those thugs role on them just take them out in self defense.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  11. GOSH
    July 15, 2017 at 3:35 PM

    Our black men are wasting their lives and killing each other like no other race of men. They not at war, they not fighting over a cause unlike other groups. they just hate each other. now think about that those of u that come on SNO and preach about who did it. Ask yourselves; is it worth it? what u doing that for? a pair of sneakers worth your life? an extra 20 in your pocket worth your life? you people need to stop and think before you all act. when each of you do that nonsense, what will happen to your kids? it means another life gone. you all creating generational curses and upholding them, not breaking them. this is for real, it does not matter whether you religious or not. STOP. THINK. BEFORE YOU ACT. YOU GOT ONE LIFE. LIVE IT RIGHT.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  12. Poule Foo
    July 15, 2017 at 3:31 PM

    I love the officer's gunplay. I nominate him for The Order of Everything. I hope after he capped the criminal, he blew into his barrel... like the Western movies.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  13. Anonymous
    July 15, 2017 at 3:31 PM

    Just last week I was saying that it was time to send our officer under cover to rid the streets of those bandits. This is a big problem when our people feel so much fear walking the streets. Good job officer...Next time we expect even better.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  14. June
    July 15, 2017 at 3:20 PM

    They must learn and will learn,its time for them to continue Robbing plain clothes officers,for the officers to shot them dead,am not filling sorry for no bandits.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  15. Miguel ismael
    July 15, 2017 at 3:17 PM

    Well done if thats the case am proud of u officer

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  16. Anonymous
    July 15, 2017 at 3:08 PM

    Whoooo Raaayyy! Saltey papa voleh! Now go to your maker!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  17. Anon
    July 15, 2017 at 3:08 PM

    This is not a Homicide. The guy was defending himself. I know the bandit died, but he got what was coming to him for trying to rob someone. He should have stayed home and thought of something better to do with his life, than trying to rob/kill some hard working people!

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  18. Anonymous
    July 15, 2017 at 2:57 PM

    I hope the commissioner sees the need to arm his officers on or off duty and also approve their applications for personal firearms. Nobody is immune to crime.

    (24)(2)
    Reply
  19. Lucian
    July 15, 2017 at 2:57 PM

    Last person this low life tries to rob. That's where they need to shot them, in their chest. Kill him officer! Killll himmm!

    (18)(2)
    Reply
  20. Chance
    July 15, 2017 at 2:44 PM

    Good!!! Lord forgive me

    (4)(3)
    Reply
  21. Anonymous
    July 15, 2017 at 2:41 PM

    Officer.....why not three...I can't afford to recommend you for the gold star. ..but you get bronze two more and you get the gold.

    (22)(1)
    Reply
  22. Dash 7
    July 15, 2017 at 2:41 PM

    Great wipe them out one by one there's always a place on the other side for these menaces to society.

    (10)(1)
    Reply
  23. Thinking
    July 15, 2017 at 2:37 PM

    One less thief on the streets

    (14)(1)
    Reply
  24. Odd
    July 15, 2017 at 2:36 PM

    Dont see how its a homicide...clearly defense...another one bites the dust...

    (37)(1)
    Reply

