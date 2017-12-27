Don't Miss
Bakery in Gros Islet for sale. Manufacturer and distributor of bakery products. Contact number: 722-6560

Homemade liquor kills 12, sickens 21 in Dominican Republic

By AP
December 27, 2017
Share3
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 3

 

(AP) – Authorities in the Dominican Republic say at least a dozen people have died and 21 more have been hospitalised after drinking homemade liquor containing methanol.

Officials say the first deaths occurred last week and the remaining people recently became sick after drinking the same liquor during funerals for the initial victims.

Health Secretary Altagracia Guzman said Tuesday that officials are trying to find the source of the liquor and no one has been arrested.

Authorities say that the deaths occurred near the border the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti and that an unknown number of people also died in Haiti.

The liquor is known as clairin and is made from sugarcane.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.