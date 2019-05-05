Holder says “the overall goal is to win the series”

DUBLIN, Ireland – West Indies captain Jason Holder spoke to CWI Media ahead of the start of the Tri-Nation One-Day International Series, which will also feature Ireland and Bangladesh.

The 27-year-old top-ranked allrounder said the team was eagerly-looking forward to the upcoming event and would look to make a winning start against the home team in Sunday’s first encounter.

The match will be played at Clontarf Club. First ball is 10:45 a.m. (5:45 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time/4:45 a.m. Jamaica Time).

“We have been training really well in the build-up so everyone is super keen to get out and play in the first match on Sunday. The atmosphere in the camp is great and players see this as an opportunity to impress. Once we ‘hit’ our three departments – batting, bowling and fielding – we will be sure to be in the ‘mix’ at the end for the final,” Holder said.

“We will come up against two very good sides, we know what they have to offer so the aim is to play the brand of cricket we want to play going forward. The overall goal is to win the series.”

Schedule of Tri-Nation Series

(all matches start 5:45 a.m. ECT/4:45 a.m. Jamaica)

Sunday, May 5: Ireland vs West Indies – Clontarf

Tuesday, May 7: West Indies vs Bangladesh – Clontarf

Thursday, May 9: Ireland vs Bangladesh – Malahide

Saturday, May 11: Ireland vs West Indies – Malahide

Monday, May 13: West Indies vs Bangladesh – Malahide

Wednesday, May 15: Ireland vs Bangladesh – Clontarf

Friday, May 17: The Final – Malahide, Dublin

SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Fabian Allen

Sunil Ambris

Darren Bravo

John Campbell

Jonathan Carter

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shai Hope

Ashley Nurse

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

