Hodge swings key battle Volcanoes’ way – 3rd day, 7th round

ROSEAU, Dominica, Feb 9, CMC – A destructive spell from part-time left-arm spinner Kavem Hodge put Leeward Islands Hurricanes batting on the skids and left Windward Islands Volcanoes to chase 241 for victory in the West Indies Championship on Saturday here.

Hodge grabbed 4-51 from 33.3 overs and Josh Thomas supported with 2-33 from 12 overs, as the Hurricanes, leading by 41 on first innings, were bowled out for 199 in their second innings in the final hour before the close on the third day of the seventh-round match at Windsor Park.

Devon Thomas led the way for the Hurricanes with 43, his captain and WINDIES opener Kieran Powell made 33, Rahkeem Cornwall got 27 and Terance Warde added 20, as the visitors suffered an inexplicable batting meltdown.

Hurricanes were put under early pressure, when Thomas removed Montcin Hodge, one of the season’s most prolific batsman, for an eight-ball duck.

Volcanoes endured a toil for just over 45 minutes before Obed McCoy had Keacy Carty caught behind for 10, leaving Hurricanes 17 for two.

A stand of 60 between Powell and Devon Thomas for the third wicket brought some stability to the Hurricanes batting.

But Josh Thomas had Powell caught at slip before a three small stands of 24, 38 and 41 got Hurricanes to 180 for five before they lost their last five wickets for 10 in the space of 73 balls with Hodge undermining their batting with his uncomplicated spin bowling.

Earlier, Volcanoes, starting the day on 225 for seven, suffered a setback with their captain Kirk Edwards unable to bat, due to injury.

Sheno Berridge and Rahkeem Cornwall shared the last two scalps, ending with four wickets apiece for 42 and 48 respectively.