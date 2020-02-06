Don't Miss
HIV vaccine has failed

By Jamaica Star
February 6, 2020

(JAMAICA STAR) – The latest attempt at an HIV vaccine has failed, as researchers announced on Monday that they have stopped giving the experimental shots in a major study. The study had enrolled more than 5,400 people since 2016 in South Africa, a country with one of the world’s highest HIV rates.

Last month, monitors checked how the study was going and found 129 HIV infections had occurred among the vaccine recipients compared with 123 among those given a dummy shot, according to the US National Institutes of Health.

“An HIV vaccine is essential to end the global pandemic and we hoped this vaccine candidate would work. Regrettably, it does not,” said NIH infectious diseases chief Dr Anthony Fauci.

