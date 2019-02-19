Historic double gold for Saint Lucia’s Allana Paul at conference champs!

Share This On:

(SNO) — Saint Lucia’s Allana Paul became the first Briar Cliff University female athlete to win an individual indoor Great Plains Athletic Conference title since 2013, when she won the 200m and 400m at this year’s championships. The two-day meet was held at the Bulldog Field House in Seward, Nebraska.

Paul led the Chargers to an eighth-place finish, winning the 400 in an NAIA National Championships qualifying time of 57.53 seconds, and the 200 in 25.38, another national qualifying mark. Both runs represented huge personal bests for Paul, who came in with times of 58.73 and 25.63, respectively.



Her winning times also place Paul in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) top 10, her 400m run being the sixth fastest in the NAIA, and the third fastest by a freshman, whilst her 200m time is eighth fastest in the NAIA, and fourth fastest by a freshman.

In addition to her two gold medals, Paul also copped a silver, finishing behind meet record holder Shantinique Cunningham of Hastings College in the 60m dash.

Paul clocked a personal-best 7.78 in the prelims, but could manage only 7.82 in the final.

Paul scored 28 points for the Blue and Gold in her three events, while the team also got two points from the 4×800 relay squad of Karina Manriquez, Aleida Moreno, Claire Schaefer, and Kait Pauls.

The four runners were clocked at 10:36.75 in their race.