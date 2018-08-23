Historic achievement of the 39th Conference of Heads of Government Summit

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The CARICOM Heads of Government Summit that was held in Montego Bay, Jamaica between the 4th and 6th of July, 2018 will go down in history as a watershed event that fundamentally advanced the achievement of the goal that the Caribbean people and their governments set for themselves when they declared in Article 45 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas that:-

“Member States commit themselves to the goal of Free Movement of their nationals within the Community.”

The fifteen (15) Heads of Government who came together at the Summit Meeting in Montego Bay took at least four critical decisions that have gone a long way towards consolidating and cementing the rights of Caribbean people to move freely across our Caribbean Community for the purpose of pursuing business or professional interests and for seeking out gainful employment.

CARICOM Skilled Nationals Programme

A strong contender for pride of place among these four decisions is the one that was devoted to operationalizing all of the ten (10) categories of Skilled CARICOM nationals who currently possess the right to seek employment in any country of the Caribbean Community with the sole exception of the Bahamas.

These ten (10) categories of skilled workers are:- artisans who possess Caribbean Vocational qualifications; household domestics who possess Caribbean Vocational qualifications; persons with Associate Degrees or with at least 2 CAPE or A Level Certificates; Nurses; Teachers; Artistes; Musicians; Sports persons; Media workers and University graduates.

The Conference of Heads of Government unanimously and “strongly” urged all Member States to enact the necessary national laws to give full effect to all ten categories of Skilled Nationals on or before 31 December 2018.

And of course, when these ten categories of skilled workers are all operationalized, they will be augmenting the “freedom of movement” regime that already exists for CARICOM nationals who are self-employed service-providers and for business-persons or entrepreneurs who wish to establish a new business enterprise outside of their home country. This – by any estimation- is a significant step towards realizing the ultimate goal of comprehensive freedom of movement for all CARICOM nationals.

Protocol on Contingent Rights

The other strong contender for pride of place among the four historic decisions was the Heads of Governments’ resolution to adopt a Protocol on rights that are to be extended to all CARICOM nationals, contingent on their rights under the Skilled Nationals Programme and under the Rights of Establishment and Provision of Services regime.

The CARICOM Heads of Government have acknowledged that if CARICOM nationals are moving from their home territory to another CARICOM member state for the purpose of setting up in business or working in a job, that provision must be made for their spouses, minor children and dependent parents to be able to join them and to be suitably accommodated in the new host country.

Thus the “Protocol on Contingent Rights” grants to a spouse not only the right to unrestricted travel to and from the new host country, but also the right to live and work in the host country without the need for any Work Permit.

Similarly, dependent children have also been granted rights to live in the host country and to access primary education therein on the same terms as citizens of the host country.

And not only did the Heads of Government adopt the Protocol on Contingent Rights at the Montego Bay Summit but they also opened it for signature and thus far seven CARICOM member states have signed on, namely: Barbados, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Suriname and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. With these seven signatories, the Protocol may now be provisionally put into operation in these seven territories.

Automatic Stay for Haitians

These two fundamental and far-reaching decisions were underpinned by yet another historic decision that corrected an anomaly that existed in relation to the Republic of Haiti, and that has had the effect of completing the conferment upon Haiti of all of the rights of membership of CARICOM.

You see, prior to the Montego Bay Summit, Haiti was the only CARICOM state whose nationals were being obligated to acquire visas permitting them to travel to other CARICOM countries, and who were not being automatically accorded six-month stays. This is now no longer the case! On the basis of legal advice proffered by CARICOM’s Legal Affairs Committee, the Heads of Government officially recognised that Haitian nationals are entitled to an automatic stay of six months upon arrival in CARICOM Member States.

But of course, the automatic right of entry and stay is subject to the inherent right of every CARICOM Member State to refuse entry to any CARICOM national if that person is likely to become a charge on the public funds or if he or she constitutes a serious threat to public morals, public safety and health, or national security.

Procedure for Refusal of Entry

The last of the quartet of historic decisions consists of the decision to adopt a standard procedure that will be applied throughout the Community to CARICOM nationals who are refused entry in any CARICOM Member State.

The importance of this decision is that all CARICOM nationals now have the protection of an official, established procedure which mandates that they must be fully informed of all of their rights by a Senior Immigraton Officer; they must be given written reasons for the refusal for the request of entry; and they must be permitted to contact a family member, consular officer and Attorney-at-Law if they so desire. They must also be afforded the right of an Administrative Review of the decision by the Chief Immigration Officer (while they are still in the Country that is refusing entry); and in the event that they are returned to their home country – they must be accorded the right to bring Judicial Review proceedings in relation to the decision to refuse entry.

The Opportunities that exist

The outcomes of this 39th Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government have therefore established a sound platform for our people to take full advantage of the opportunities that exist for them to seek out job opportunities, to bid for service contracts and to expand their business interests right across the combined territory of the fourteen (14) CARICOM member states that are participants in the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Our artisans and household domestics would therefore be well advised – if they are not currently the holders of Caribbean Vocational Qualifications – to enrol themselves in the readily available National Vocational Training and Certification programmes.

Similarly, our artistes, musicians, sports persons, media workers, nurses and teachers, who are interested in pursuing job opportunities across the Caribbean Community should bestir themselves and make the effort to acquire their “CARICOM Certificates of Recognition of Skills Qualification” also known more simply as CARICOM Skills Certificates.

Likewise, our self-employed service providers should also bestir themselves and seek official registration as legitimate and qualified service providers.

Our Barbados Prime Minister, the Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, (the CARICOM Prime Minister with lead responsibility for the CSME) was certainly one of the chief architects of the resounding success of the 39th Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community.

Indeed, Prime Minister Mottley used the occasion of the Montego Bay Summit meeting to signal her profound determination to bring the construction of the CSME to speedy and effective resolution when she announced that henceforth the Prime Ministerial Sub-committee on the CSME will be meeting on a quarterly basis.

And, needless-to-say, Prime Minister Mottley has already put arrangements in place for a meeting of the Sub-committee in Barbados on the 5th and 6th of September, 2018.

Clearly our Caribbean integration project is on the move and many positive developments are about to unfold.