“His chances improve with every hour he lives right now” – says relative of Grass Street shooting victim

Popular Grass Street resident Claudy Lubin, better known by his alias ‘Simon Peter’, is reported to be in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Victoria Hospital after he was shot in a drive-by on Saturday afternoon (June 24, 207) in Castries city, according to a relative.

Lubin, who is a few weeks away from his 28th birthday, sustained two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and “made it” through surgery, the relative, who preferred not to be identified, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).

“He made it through surgery. [He’s] critical. Every hour is important. [He’s] in intensive care at present,” the relative said, noting that the family has been in touch with the doctors.

“His chances improve with every hour he lives right now but the doctors did not give odds,” the relative added.

Friends and relatives told SNO that Lubin was one of the coolest persons from Grass Street.

“He is a really cool guy,” one relative added.

Reports that shots were fired at Lubin from a vehicle on Chaussee Road around 3 p.m.

Lubin was transported to the hospital immediately by “private means” – a move that some Grass Streets residents believed saved his life.

“That man woulda die if we waited on the ambulance gasa… no time was wasted,” a Grass Street resident told SNO.

An eyewitness told SNO minutes after the shooting that: “A series of gunshots just fired on the Chaussee Road, next to Grass Street. At least one guy was shot. A green car from Grass Street just picked up the victim and sped away with him. Four shots that was fired. Not sure if he is deceased by now. It was a drive-by shooting.”

Several persons have told SNO that it appears a gang war is underway but law enforcement sources have declined to comment on that allegation, saying investigations are still in the preliminary stages to come to that conclusion.