High school principal busted for child porn

(NEW YORK POST) – A South Jersey high school principal has been arrested on child-porn charges, multiple reports said.

Edward Bonek, 48, the principal of Pleasantville High School outside Atlantic City, was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, official misconduct and maintaining a file-sharing program that could distribute child porn, the Press of Atlantic City reported, citing the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

As of Thursday morning, Bonek was still listed on the school’s website as the principal.

Administrators did not return a request for comment.