High-risk BVI prisoners separated from St. Lucia prisoners

(BVI NEWS) – A prison official in St. Lucia has noted that seven high-risk prisoners who were transferred from Her Majesty’s Prison, Balsam Ghut in Tortola, BVI have been separated from the local prison population in that country.

This was disclosed by Virginia Lesmond-Joseph, programme manager at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF), in St. Lucia where the prisoners are being held.

According to a CMC report, special arrangement was made to facilitate British Virgin Island (BVI) prisoners following public fears.

The seven prisoners arrived Monday at Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) on a Royal Air Force Airbus and were transported under heavily armed guard to the BCF, the CMC said.

BVI Governor Augustus Jaspert had noted yesterday that he signed off on the transfer of the prisoners following an agreement between the BVI and the Government of St. Lucia.

A total 143 inmates escaped from Her Majesty’s Prison in the BVI following damage to the facility during the passage of Hurricane Irma on September 6.

Latest reports suggest that most of them have been captured while six are still on the run.