High jumper Famous breaks Bermuda women’s indoor record

(CMC) – Sakari Famous overcame a bout of nerves to break the Bermuda indoor women’s high jump record in her first outing for the University of Georgia at the weekend.

Famous, a multiple CARIFTA Games medal winner, finished second in her event at the UAB Blazer Invite at the CrossPlex facility here, with a leap of 1.77 metres to place second behind team-mate Aliyah Whisby, who had a winning jump of 1.80.

The freshman’s jump shattered the previous Bermuda record of 1.72 held by Latroya Darrell since February 2006.

“I was nervous at the start of competition, but it turned from nerves into determination to get over the heights to reach 1.77,” said Famous, who has an outdoor best of 1.80.

“I did have to fix my approach a couple of times throughout the competition and it worked out to be enough to clear the heights I did. I was almost 1.80. I just skimmed it. I know I’ll be able to jump 1.80 or higher throughout the season.”

Meanwhile, another Bermudian high jumper, Amelia Othman, gave herself an early birthday present when she qualified for her second CARIFTA Games.

Othman, who turns 15 on February 2, became Bermuda’s first qualifier along with US-based sprinter Caitlyn Bobb, who reached the standards in the 200 and 400 metres at the Franklin & Marshall High School Invitational Indoor Meet in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, just days before Christmas.

Othman’s qualification means she can now focus on fine-tuning her technique, according to her coach Rohaan Simons. The CARIFTA Games, the region’s annual junior athletics showpiece, will be held in the Cayman Islands in April.

“I try to get these guys to qualify as early as they can,” Simons said. “I was happy she qualified as it takes the pressure off.”

Famous won Bermuda’s only medal in the Bahamas last year when she cleared 1.79 to take the bronze in the under-20 division, her sixth CARIFTA medal in as many years.

Bermuda is set to host CARIFTA Games, first held in 1972, for the fifth time next year.

When Bermuda staged the event in 2004, Jamaica’s future superstar Usain Bolt became the first junior athlete to break 20 seconds in the 200 metres, winning in a time of 19.3 seconds.