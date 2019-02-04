Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

High infertility rate among Trinidad and Tobago men

By Bobie-Lee Dixon
February 4, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — “It’s prob­a­bly you be­cause this nev­er hap­pens to the women in my fam­i­ly.”

“Me? It can’t be me, I’m just fine.”

“Look, babe, in­stead of us blam­ing each oth­er, why don’t we just find out why we can’t get preg­nant af­ter try­ing for so long?”

Is that the di­a­logue you are hav­ing right now with your part­ner? Per­haps it would help to know that in this in­stance, your wife/girl­friend might not ac­tu­al­ly be wrong when she tells you, you might be the prob­lem.

Con­trary to pop­u­lar be­lief that in­fer­til­i­ty was most­ly a “women’s is­sue”, a re­cent study sug­gests, it’s quite the op­po­site, at least when it comes to T&T men.

Ac­cord­ing to Dr Cather­ine Minto-Bain, med­ical di­rec­tor and con­sul­tant gy­nae­col­o­gist at T&T In Vit­ro Clin­ic and Fer­til­i­ty Cen­tre (T&T IVF), the re­search, which ex­am­ined da­ta for 366 peo­ple di­ag­nosed with in­fer­til­i­ty, re­vealed a 60 per cent in­ci­dence of sperm prob­lems in the men sur­veyed. Of the women ob­served, it was dis­cov­ered, the sec­ond high­est cause of in­fer­til­i­ty was due to ab­nor­mal fal­lop­i­an tubes (found in 27 per cent of the women). The third rea­son for in­fer­til­i­ty was at­trib­uted to ovu­la­to­ry dys­func­tion, which Minto-Bain ex­plained, is the chal­lenge of grow­ing and re­leas­ing eggs, with 87 per cent of these prob­lems be­ing caused by poly­cys­tic ovar­i­an syn­drome (PCOS).

(PCOS is a con­di­tion that af­fects a woman’s hor­mone lev­els. Women with PCOS pro­duce high­er-than-nor­mal amounts of male hor­mones. This hor­mone im­bal­ance caus­es them to skip men­stru­al pe­ri­ods and makes it hard­er for them to get preg­nant. Ad­di­tion­al­ly, ac­cord­ing to www.health­line.com, PCOS af­fects women dur­ing their child­bear­ing years—ages 15 to 44. It said be­tween 2.2 and 26.7 per cent of women in this age group have PCOS).

Speak­ing about the first-of-its-kind sol­id re­search on rates and caus­es of in­fer­til­i­ty in T&T, Minto-Bain said what it es­sen­tial­ly un­veiled was that T&T is in line with oth­er re­search done else­where in the re­gion, which in­di­cat­ed that male in­fer­til­i­ty was more com­mon in the Caribbean than in first-world coun­tries.

Asked what was the cause for the in­crease in male in­fer­til­i­ty in T&T, Minto-Bain said, “No one re­al­ly knows. It is like look­ing for a nee­dle in a haystack.”

She was quick to add, how­ev­er, stud­ies have in­di­cat­ed, hor­mon­al prob­lems, ge­net­ics, in­fec­tions, in­jury, abuse of al­co­hol, and poor di­et were all linked to male in­fer­til­i­ty.

The study al­so showed T&T was sim­i­lar to oth­er de­vel­op­ing coun­tries, hav­ing high­er rates of cou­ples ex­pe­ri­enc­ing in­fer­til­i­ty.

Minto-Bain found this rev­e­la­tion to be shock­ing and dis­closed that one-third of cou­ples—37 per cent, had a fe­male-on­ly cause for their in­fer­til­i­ty, while a fifth—19 per cent, had a male-on­ly cause. The ma­jor­i­ty—40 per cent, she said, both males and fe­males had is­sues con­tribut­ing to in­fer­til­i­ty.

This con­firmed pre­vi­ous sta­tis­tics re­vealed to the Sun­day Guardian from an­oth­er lo­cal fer­til­i­ty cen­tre which had not­ed that among cou­ples where a cause for in­fer­til­i­ty can be iden­ti­fied, fe­male fac­tors ac­count for ap­prox­i­mate­ly 40 per cent of all in­fer­til­i­ty cas­es; male fac­tors ac­count for a fur­ther 40 per cent; and in the re­main­ing 20 per cent of cas­es, there is a com­bi­na­tion of fe­male and male fac­tors.

In an in­ter­view last Tues­day with Hema Ramkissoon on CNC3’s Morn­ing Brew, Minto-Bain said in the US, in­fer­til­i­ty ex­ist­ed one in every ten cou­ples; in Africa, one in every three cou­ples; and in T&T, the cur­rent rate stands at one in every six cou­ples.

The doc­tor said this se­ri­ous­ly high­lights the need for cou­ples to be seen in a spe­cial­ist fer­til­i­ty clin­ic as soon as pos­si­ble and to treat with in­fer­til­i­ty as a “cou­ple’s is­sue”.

“Both the male and fe­male part­ner must be prop­er­ly as­sessed be­fore any treat­ment is start­ed, oth­er­wise a large num­ber of cou­ples will be un­der­go­ing treat­ments that can­not get them preg­nant,” she added.

Sev­en tips to healthy sperm:

*Stop smok­ing. Smok­ing low­ers sperm count and re­duces its mo­bil­i­ty.

*Do not take testos­terone. If you are want to start a fam­i­ly, do not use it.

*Eat well. Try to avoid junk food that is loaded with fat, sug­ar, and preser­v­a­tives.

*Ex­er­cise is key.

*Lim­it al­co­hol and caf­feine.

*Keep tem­per­a­tures cool.

*Low­er your stress lev­el.

Cour­tesy: www.as­pirefer­til­i­ty.com

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.