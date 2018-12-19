Hewanorra redevelopment project a financial benefit for Saint Lucia says Guys Joseph

Share This On:

(SNO) — Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Guy Joseph is convinced that the Allen Chastanet administration’s approach to the Hewanorra International Airport redevelopment project will be financially beneficial to Saint Lucia.

He said the approach is better than that proposed by the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) despite concerns of oversight expressed by the main opposition party.

“It is a better plan than what the Labour Party proposed because of the financial benefits to Saint Lucia,” he told HTS News. “In the Labour Party attempting to say that we were getting the airport and not getting anything, we were really giving away $1.2-billion to an investor to decide how to use it, that is outside of paying for the airport in full.”

Joseph argued that if he had to give up three or five percentage points of debt to GDP to allow the country to control $1.2-billion over the next 30 years, he will gladly do it.

“Because that would cover much more than 10 percent of the debt, because if the debt is $3 billion and you talking about a billion dollars, that is already 30 percent,” he stated.

Joseph threw out a challenge to the SLP to tell him of a project it had executed with oversight that did not run into problems.

“You want to take St. Jude? The southwest coast road? You want to take RDP 1,2 and 3? They have a dismal record of oversight and I can well understand why people are like them,” he stated. “But we are not like them. Every project that we have presided over, we can see it comes within budget, it comes within the range of what is presented and they have a classic opportunity of gauging the performance of the UWP. So to say that you are not going to have oversight, that is not the case.”

He said the UWP is a better manager and the SLP will now see it manage the airport project effectively.