Hewanorra airport redevelopment to target air-side, terminal and road systems: officials (+gallery)

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

(GIS) — The Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) Redevelopment Project is a USD$175-million project that will complement national efforts geared towards positioning Saint Lucia as one of the best in the region.

The project, which incorporates a 30-year master plan for the Hewanorra International Airport, will improve efficiencies and transform the customer journey and experience.

The HIA Redevelopment Project encompasses three thematic areas with improvements to airside, terminal and road access or traffic management systems.

The master plan seeks to provide a state-of-the-art airport facility that will serve as a modern gateway, thus enhancing the passenger journey, while at the same time meeting international aviation protocols and standards.

With an extensive collection of up-to-date services, the redeveloped HIA will meet the needs of Saint Lucia’s tourism industry and will underpin the broader national macroeconomic development goals.

The project, for which the official sod-turning ceremony was held on February 24, 2019, is the largest infrastructural project undertaken by the Government of Saint Lucia and the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA).

Overall, the new airport will:

– Serve as a modern gateway

– Enhance passenger and airline expectations

– Meet international aviation protocols and standards

– Underpin broader macroeconomic development goals

– Develop a state-of-the-art facility that synchronizes with the growing tourism industry

– Resolve gate inflexibility for embarkation and disembarkation

– Accommodate wide body aircrafts and address insufficient apron parking

– Modernise the archaic tower and technical block

– Provide apron/airfield development for older generation aircrafts

– Provide dual taxiways to feed runway system and to alleviate bottlenecks

– Modernize Air Traffic Control Tower with state-of-the-art equipment and technology

– Improve airfield operations

This project is being financed via a loan from the Government of Taiwan and being implemented by SLASPA.