Hero CPL announces tournament’s economic impact on St Lucia

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has announced the tournament’s economic impact for St Lucia.

The 2019 event, which took place between 4 September and 12 October last year, created a total economic impact of US$13,670,260 in the country, an increase on the fantastic results that were achieved during the 2018 event.

This figure has been calculated using organiser spend, visitor spend and media value and was collated for the tournament by world-renowned researchers, YouGov Sport.

In addition to the economic impact figure, the tournament filled 4,811 hotel rooms in St Lucia, an increase of 22.57% on last year’s figure. Working closely with the local tourism authority the CPL also created content that showed why people should visit St Lucia and experience what this stunning country has to offer.

With five group games local fans were given the chance to see world-class cricket at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. The on field season ended with the St Lucia Zouks narrowly missing out on the playoffs, but off the field the tournament can be seen as a success in St Lucia

Speaking about the report from YouGov Sport the Hero CPL Chief Operating Officer, Pete Russell said: “The St Lucian people have been great supporters of the Hero CPL since the tournament’s inception and 2019 was no exception. We are always pleased to visit St Lucia and we are delighted that we have once again made a positive impact on the island’s economy. As ever with CPL, we are never happy standing still, and we will be pushing for even better results in 2020.”

