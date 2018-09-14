Heineken Green Synergy road to the finals

(PRESS RELEASE) – Heineken Green Synergy fans were in for a treat last Sunday September 9, with the staging of the semi-finals of this year’s DJ competition.

The afternoon heat on the Kaka Bef in Vieux Fort, matched the blaze and musical intensity of the competing DJs as they amplified the beat and jostled for a spot in the finals of the 2018 DJ competition.

This is the fifteenth edition of Heineken Green Synergy here in Saint Lucia, which kicked off this year on Sunday August 12 at the Rudy John Beach Park in Laborie. Since then, the event has brought the excitement to fans across the island with a series of events dubbed the “Beatz Bar Series,” at various bars and nightspots across the island, in the run-up to the semi-final and finals. There, clash DJs got a chance to qualify for the semi-finals and to win EC$1000 each night.

The Heineken Green Synergy Beatz Bar Series was held at Empire 758 in Laborie, Kalime Beach in Piaye, Twist 2-4-1 Bar Grande Rivierre, Glamity in Odsan, Cheaperz in Soufriere, Old House Grill in Mon Repos, Coastline in Vieux Fort, Aux Leon Cluster and Pier 28, Soufriere. Some of the venues also featured a new component; DJs clashing on sound systems powered by vehicles.

Skills DJs qualified from demo selections and at Sunday’s semi-finals the DJs brought their A-game on, displaying their versatility as they engaged the large audience with their eclectic mixes. Many showcased their leanings towards turntablism while some showed that they were just as adept using Serato.

Sunday’s semi-final which was hosted by MCs Donnerville and Joe Knows, drew thousands to the venue. Patrons had a chance to win Heineken prizes, enjoy Heineken on special and were offered free water during the water-break as part of Heineken’s-Enjoy Responsibly Campaign. This drive by Heineken seeks to promote responsibily consumption and strongly advocates the message: “When you drive never drink”.

The event also featured a guest appearance by the 2017 Heineken Green Synergy Champion X-Factor, DJ Chubby as resident DJ for the event, as well as one of the most popular Saint Lucian DJs Sir Lancealot. His set was incorporated by a “live” performance from the VT Boys, the latest craze in the Dennery Segment movement.

The finalists chosen from Sunday’s event in the skills segment; DJ Cue, DJ Coolie, DJ Swall-I, Fusionist Atta, DJ Omega, DJ T Boog, DeeJ Nedely, Kerbz Extatic and DJ Snow. They will come up against last year’s winner X Factor in the finals.

The Clash Segment finalists; Twinz of Twinz, Hot Skull Entertainment, DJ Rufus, DJ Deal, DJ Legend, DJ Shabba, DJ Ropey, DJ Wayne and Star Run it Red. The defending champion is Kerbz Extatic.

The finals will be held on Sunday September 23 at the Fond D’or Heritage Park in Dennery from 3 PM.

Skills DJs will compete for a first place prize of EC$18,000 and the championship trophy. The second place will receive EC$8,000. In the Clash segment the winner receives EC$8,000 while second place will walk away with EC$4,000.