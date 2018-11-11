Heavy rains in Saint Lucia result in flooding, fallen trees, and impassable bridges and roadways: NEMO

(SNO) — The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) on Sunday (just after midnight) released information on reports on the effects of the weekend heavy rains on the island.

Rising water levels in various river basins have been reported.

“In particular, NEMO is capable of monitoring (virtually) the Alba bridge and at 10:34 pm on 10.11. 2018, the water level was recorded at 3.71 m but has now receded,” NEMO said in a statement on Facebook.

In Dennery North, the agency said the Ti Gadettte-Denierre Riviere Link bridge is submerged and a section of the La Ressource Road is flooded.

The Trou-Allou Bridge, St. Peters Lane, and Church Street in Dennery South are flooded.

The Bexon region was not spared, as usual. According to NEMO, the Bexon Gas Station and Marc entrance are flooded, while the Bexon Highway and Crown Lands Bridge are both flooded and impassable.

Flooding was also reported in Malgretoute, Micoud, and Aupicon junction which is impassable.

Fallen trees have been reported in the Barre De’Isle area, NEMO said.

“Any further information will be made available as soon as it is received. Please be vigilant and take all necessary measures to ensure safety,” NEMO further stated.

Editor’s note: Some of these conditions may have improved by now based on the time NEMO posted their report on Facebook (12:44 a.m. Sunday)