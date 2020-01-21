Heavy Equipment Academy names recipient of full scholarship to their program

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Heavy Equipment Academy released the name of the awardee of their scholarship contest in a live facebook video broadcast, Tuesday January 21st at 2:30pm; on their profile.

The video submissions were scored based on how well the applicant stated his/her personal vision including how becoming certified at HEA will allow them to accomplish this goal, as well as their ability and readiness to apply

themselves and succeed in the program. Passion and desire for a career in Heavy Equipment Operation in particular was most important.

During the live broadcast , Mr Jeremy Joseph former principal of Castries Comprehensive Secondary School and administrator at Heavy Equipment Academy, announced that HEA will be awarding a Full Scholarship to 27year old Garvin Micheal Girard of Balata, Castries; congratulated and expressed enthusiasm in having him at the school in the near future.

Garvin, the scholarship awardee in his video submission expressed his desire for a career in Heavy Equipment Operation; crediting his now deceased dad; who he described as the best diesel mechanic in his day, and a man with a passion for Heavy Equipment, for being his inspiration. ‘My father caused me to fall in love with trucks and tractors ’’ Garvin who works as a Mechanic shared a quote which is his motto; ‘Do what you love and try to be the best at it.’’

A father of two boys Garvin, also shared his challenges; attributing under payment and working extra hours as taking a toll on his family life and believes that becoming a certified operator by training with HEA will give him a better life and income.

Garvin who seems very motivated to change his life said in his submission; “I want to walk in my father’s footsteps and make him proud and make my family proud.’’

Heavy Equipment Academy, an up and coming trade school in St.Lucia which provides training in Heavy Equipment Operation, launched its scholarship video contest as part of it’s ‘A Better Life Starts Here Campaign, on December 4th, 2019. The objective was to provide financial assistance to one disadvantaged St.Lucian man/woman to begin a profitable career, achieve financial security and an overall better life for themselves and family.

