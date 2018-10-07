Heart foundation CEO named OBA’s new chair

(CMC) – The main opposition One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) has appointed a new chairperson.

Simone Barton, who ran unsuccessfully in last year’s general election, was confirmed as chair after Nandi Outerbridge withdrew from the election, according to a party statement on Saturday.

She said the party, which suffered a crushing election defeat after one term in office,was being revitalised under the leadership of Craig Cannonier, adding that it would not only hold the Progressive Labour Party (PLP) government to account but be “ready to govern Bermuda in the way it so desperately needs”.

She cited a decline in employment, GDP and retail sales, saying business confidence was “at its lowest”, and that the island had to be averted from “its rapid decline into another economic abyss”.

She echoed remarks made by Cannonier last weekend in the wake of poor Bermuda Business Confidence Survey results, saying the economic foundation left by the OBA was “swiftly being eroded”.

Barton, who is chief executive officer of the Bermuda Heart Foundation and founder of CORE Heart Health Centre in Hamilton, came second in last year’s three-way election race in Hamilton West, which was won by the PLP’s Wayne Furbert.

Cannonier called Barton “someone who does things and does them well”.

He added: “She is exactly the kind of person the OBA needs and I am delighted to welcome her as our new party chair.”

He thanked Outerbridge and said he hoped she would “continue to be involved”.

Cannonier, confirmed as party leader after earlier being sworn in as Opposition Leader following Jeanne Atherden’s resignation in the wake of a vote of no confidence by eight of her fellow MPs, said he would shortly announce positions on the shadow cabinet, as well as issuing Senate announcements.

The PLP won 24 House of Assembly seats to the OBA’s 12 in last year’s election and added another when it won a by-election in June.