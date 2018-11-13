Healy record fifty downs Ireland

Share This On:

(CMC) – Opener Alyssa Healy struck the fastest-ever fifty in an ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup as Australia made light work of minnows Ireland to win their second match of the tournament by nine wickets here Sunday.

Chasing a meagre 94, the three-time champions cruised to their target in the tenth over, with Healy ending on 56 not out off 31 deliveries.

The 28-year-old right-hander needed just 21 balls, however, to reach her landmark, overall striking nine fours and a six in her cameo.

She dominated a 71-run opening stand off just 34 balls with Beth Mooney (14), stunning the Irish in what was their opening Group B match of the campaign.

Earlier, seamer Ellyse Perry, with two for 12 from her four overs, helped strangle Ireland after they elected to bat first at the Guyana National Stadium, limiting them to 93 for six off their 20 overs.

Only Kim Garth, batting at number seven, showed any enterprise with 24 off 26 balls as her teammates found scoring difficult against the experienced Aussie attack.

The innings was tottering on 46 for five at the end of the 13th over before Garth put on 41 for the sixth wicket with captain Laura Delany (14 not out) to salvage some pride.

On Tuesday at the same venue, Ireland will face Pakistan while Australia clash with New Zealand.