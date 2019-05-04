Health sector a key focus

Share This On:

(GIS) — The Saint Lucia Cabinet of Ministers met recently with officials from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to discuss ways to improve the health sector.

During the new financial year, the government will invest EC$162 million in the health sector.

The move will also ensure that clinical and non-clinical service standards move toward meeting international standards and sector best practices through consultation with the Pan American Health Organisation, the World Health Organisation and the Caribbean Medical Labs Foundation.

To achieve the strategic health outcomes over the medium to long term, the Department of Health and Wellness will focus on the design and implementation of national health insurance, the strengthening of primary and public health, the implementation of a quality assurance framework and the full commissioning of Saint Lucia’s national hospitals.

