Health official tells of ‘serious increase’ in reports of bed bugs

(NATION NEWS) – Barbados health officials are moving to tackle the bed bug infestations.

And the invasion is not only affecting government departments, but private residences, some barracks at one police station, and hotels.

This development is getting the attention of Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George who said the Health Department was carrying out thorough investigations about the reports.

But a senior official in the Ministry of Health, who did want to be identified, said there had been a “serious increase” in the number of reports made about the bugs.

“It’s no longer a poor man problem. It affects everybody, even people that are well off. For instance you may give a fellow a lift and he may come from somewhere with them and then you end up with them in your car too,” the official said.

It was suggested that vacuuming the infected areas to remove eggs in addition to spraying with chemicals were some of the ways to treat them. (TG)