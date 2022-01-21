Health Minister Moses Jn Baptiste has welcomed a timely contribution to the National Respiratory Center, by a well-known local corporate philanthropist.

On Monday, January 17, Rayneau’s Construction & Industrial Products officially gifted several much-needed trolleys to the institution, to help transport oxygen cylinders to patients.

The Respiratory Center, located at the old Victoria Hospital, houses hospitalized COVID-19 patients and other persons with respiratory problems. Wardens and handymen responsible for transporting the cylinders have been having a hard time, especially since the 4th and 5th COVID waves, moving oxygen cylinders to and from hospital beds.

Rayneau’s Operations Manager Anselm Clauzel revealed at the handing-over ceremony that his Managing Director, Rayneau Gajadhar decided “to make a contribution to the medical facility,” because he felt that “now more than ever is the time to help the health institution.”

Clauzel also added, “Now more than ever, corporate Saint Lucia should strive to help provide support in the island’s fight against COVID-19.”

Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Moses Jn Baptiste, welcomed the donation by Gajadhar’s company.

Putting the gift in context, the minister explained, “Victoria Hospital is a busy place, especially on Monday mornings… and I joined the team from Rayneau’s to witness the delivery of trolleys for the transfer of medical gas to the wards.”

“This gift,” the minister said, “is very important to the team at the Victoria Hospital, as they continue to assist patients.”

Gajadhar, who runs the largest and most successful local construction company, has long been a dependable philanthropist, who has assisted community causes island-wide, from repairing schools and police stations to the sponsorship of cultural and educational activities.

Gajadhar’s company last year received effusive praise from the government of neighboring Dominica for construction of the island’s newest hospital, in record time, with a combined crew of Saint Lucian and Dominican construction workers.

The modern hospital was constructed with funds from Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CIP).

Thanking Gajadhar, the minister said, “Each one can do something positive to manage COVID-19 and reduce its spread.”