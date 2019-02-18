He whispered ‘I love you’

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Fire officer, Kerwyn Duncan, whispered “I love you” to his sleeping mother before leaving for a night out with friends on Friday.

Duncan, 26, was among four men who died in a crash in Longdenville, central Trinidad early on Saturday.

Duncan was the driver and his front seat passenger was identified as 29-year-old Dwayne Dick.

The two other victims were not immediately identified.

Duncan was driving the silver Toyota Axio car when on reaching the corner of Enterprise Street and Dam Road he lost control of the vehicle at around 4.02am.

Police said the car carrying the men was traveling at high speed when it spun out of control and broadsided a steel utility pole on the Longdenvile Main Road.

Duncan, who was attached to the Fire Service Headquarters at Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain, lived at Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas. He was not married but was the father of a six-year-old girl.

Duncan’s mother, Carol Duncan, said it was the second child she had lost on the nation’s roads. “I had two children. My two sons died in car accidents. My older son, Kevin Duncan, died three years ago on the highway,” she said.

Duncan pleaded with you drivers to be careful on the nation’s roads. “I want to tell drivers to be careful. My son was a loving child. We were very close. I was asleep and he came into the room and told me loved me before he left. I don’t know where he was going,” she said.

Dick was a popular deejay in central Trinidad who went by the stage name ‘Fragle DeProphet’.

Dick, who played at a party before the crash, was mourned on social media.

Images from the scene showed the bodies of two men thrown from the vehicle, and fire fighters using the jaws of life to cut open the car to get to the other victims.

President of Arrive Alive, Sharon Inglefield, said she was saddened by the incident.

In a telephone interview on Saturday, Inglefield expressed condolences to the families.

She said, “This is a very tragic for Mrs Duncan, she lost two children in road accidents. As a mother I really feel her pain. I want to appeal to our sons, grandsons, fathers and grandfathers to please obey the highway code. Please, adopt speed to the conditions of the roads.”

Inglefield said she the road fatality rate this year so far was “horrific”.

She appealed to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) to review the structure of utility poles to “make the roads more forgiving”.