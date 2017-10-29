“He was warned countless about going in the area” – relative of homicide victim

Family members of Allan Norbert, one of the three men who was gunned down Saturday morning in Vieux-Fort say Norbert was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigations by this reporter have revealed that Norbert may not have been the intended target. The intended target may have been one of the other victims who is well known by the Vieux-Fort police for his many brushes with the law.

Norbert met his demise while at the home of a friend in Bruceville, at whom he used to sleep. The owner of the house was also one of the victims in the shooting. The other victim is believed to be from the north.

According to his adopted mother, Katrina Charles, Norbert was constantly warned not to go in the area he got shot because it was not a good place to go. She added other people had also warned him not to allow Norbert to go in the area and to stop liming with certain persons in the area.

Another relative said that Norbert had stopped going in the area, but a friend had called him to come there to check on something and return.

“He was warned countless about going in the area…” the relative said.

She said despite what a few people may say about Norbert, he was a good person.

“Norbert was a very a helpful and jovial person…He never got into trouble with the boys on the block,” the relative said.