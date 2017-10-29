“He was warned countless about going in the area” – relative of homicide victim

Family members of Allan Norbert, one of the three men who was gunned down Saturday morning in Vieux-Fort say Norbert was at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Investigations by this reporter have revealed that Norbert may not have been the intended target. The intended target may have been one of the other victims who is well known by the Vieux-Fort police for his many brushes with the law.
Norbert met his demise while at the home of a friend in Bruceville, at whom he used to sleep. The owner of the house was also one of the victims in the shooting. The other victim is believed to be from the north.
According to his adopted mother, Katrina Charles, Norbert was constantly warned not to go in the area he got shot because it was not a good place to go. She added other people had also warned him not to allow Norbert to go in the area and to stop liming with certain persons in the area.
Another relative said that Norbert had stopped going in the area, but a friend had called him to come there to check on something and return.
“He was warned countless about going in the area…” the relative said.
She said despite what a few people may say about Norbert, he was a good person.
“Norbert was a very a helpful and jovial person…He never got into trouble with the boys on the block,” the relative said.
Hmm too bad since he didn't listen then he learnt the hard way. Too many times as parents when we speak to our children they don't listen. Well sorry for your loss just bury him cause that's what he wanted
All lil youths have guns killing people. ......firearms coming form Martinique and Venezuela. Lawlessness all over. Yet still Mary Francis defend criminal. Bring back hanging to restore law and order.
Eveyone is innocent until proven guilty
Is "going in the area" code for going out to score? Why tip toe round the corpse?
Young people may still ignore the pleadings of family members to keep away from bad company. Death because of being "guilty by association" is a norm.
This that has just happened there is a routine ghetto outcome. The representative of the area appears only to exploit the party faithfulS for their votes. Going away like the Mangue, the problems of this area are not high on the SLP priority list. How many projects for the area were included in the discussions at the highest level at the last gathering?
All these shootings and killings are consequences of the drug trade that is plaguing St.lucia.
WHATEVER
Good boy as usual
AA Baby ou a sa too!! He was a very good person. Run a survey in VF and you will know. Most of the youngest who visited VF town on a Friday or Saturday gets rob of their fitted caps, smartphone, headphones, shoes & branded slippers and clothes. The perpetrators would humiliate the kids by slapping them and placing knives next to their throats threatening them in the presence of their other friends. They usually operate in gang of three or four, no more. They reconcile their loot at nights just like our respectable fishermen separating their days catch.
The VF police are trying but their efforts are very passive as they would tell the victims “We are investigating “.
This cancer has already spread to the sea shore on the hotel in the south as their guests are constantly robbed on the VF beach. Ask those in charge and unreported and reported incidents average one to two a week.
VF is now loaded with pirates who act on the detective of the few known dirty ass drug dealers (whose kids will pay for their transgressions to the community) and as one gone another low self esteem lack of love, greedy and unable to read and write try to secure that void.
Rubbish. ...wrong place at the wrong time ????? POOP TALK