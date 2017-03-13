“He was too disrespectful to his mother…” – A YPG success story

PRESS RELEASE – When I was at 15 years old, my friends at school introduced me to drinking and my mother never knew about this. I use to do it hidden. Being influenced by my friends, I try to show to others that I was becoming a man and it was like I didn’t care about people’s opinion.

At home I used to argue with my mother, my sisters and with anyone that tried to interfere with me and the reason for the constants arguments at home was for meaningless things. My mother wanted me to cut my hair but I didn’t want too and I would get vex over that. I tried to show on the outside that I was strong but inside I was weak, lost and confused.

I used to shout after my mother, disobey her and didn’t listen to her advises, no matter what she says to me. I wanted to live my own life and wanted to have the life of somebody else. I wanted to be like my friends without being bothered by the future. I tried to find joy in parties and drinking.

I was a good student at Entrepot Secondary School. I always did my school works well but at home was hell itself. Once I step at home, all the peace was gone! After I finished Secondary school, I went to Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, my mother always fought for me to have the best even though I was disrespectful and disobedient.

I had anger inside of me that nobody couldn´t control nor speak to me about my ways. When someone used to get me vex I felt like beating that person because I couldn’t control my emotions.

One day my mother told me about the YPG (Youth Power Group). I thought it was just one more youth group in Saint Lucia, where youths come together and nothing else happens after, but I was surprised. The YPG taught me how to overcome my angers and how to believe in God. I decided to change my life, my ways and my behavior.

Today I’m a new man and I don’t drink any more. I don’t have anger inside of me no more and I live to serve God.

– Kurt JnBaptiste

N.B: The YPG is a non-profitable organization with the aim of changing young people’s life.

To know more about our meetings contact us at:

YPG HELP LINE:

724-8130 / 724-8041

YPG Whatsapp:

730-4040 / 730-2043