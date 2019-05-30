Hayley Matthews and the West Indies women sweep Ireland T20 series

Share This On:

DUBLIN, Ireland — Hayley Matthews saved the best for the third and final match of the Hanley Energy T20 International series between the West Indies women and Ireland women at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin, scoring her maiden T20 international century to finish the innings on 107 not out as the West Indies women posted 188/1 from their 20 overs.

Hayley took a liking to the Irish bowlers as she smashed them around the ground, bringing up her maiden century in 59 deliveries, which included 7-fours and 9-sixes.

She took charge after the fall of Britney Cooper’s wicket with the score on 26. Chedean Nation joined Hayley and the pair posted the highest T20 partnership by the West Indies women, of 162 runs. Chedean scored her second T20 half-century, she matched Hayley shot for shot, her 63 not out included 6-fours and 2-sixes.

This three-match T20 International series was used by the West Indies women as preparation and acclimatization for the three-match One Day International series as part of the ICC Women’s Championships and three T20 internationals.

IRELAND WOMEN won the toss and elected to bowl first

WEST INDIES WOMEN

188/1 (20 OVERS)

Matthews 107*, Nation 63**

MacMahon 1/36

IRELAND WOMEN

116/3 (20 OVERS)

Waldron 55*, Garth 45

Taylor 2/19, King 1/8

WEST INDIES WOMEN WON BY 72 RUNS

FULL SQUAD:

Stafanie Taylor (captain)

Hayley Matthews (vice-captain)

Britney Cooper

Afy Fletcher

Karishma Ramharack

Chedean Nation

Chinelle Henry

Kycia Knight

Kyshona Knight

Shakera Selman

Shamilia Connell

Shemaine Campbell

Natasha McLean

Stacy Ann King

Ireland Tour Schedule

1st T20 International- May 26, YMCA Cricket Club, Dublin

2nd T20 International- May 28, Pembroke, Dublin

3rd T20 International- May 29, Pembroke, Dublin

