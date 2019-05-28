Have you noticed in Saint Lucia, the “flagrant rise in the cost of every-day food items?” (letter)

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

Dear Editor: Consumer affairs ministry please take note: major thievery going unnoticed, big time. When last did you, I mean anyone, who shops for groceries each day or each week noticed the flagrant rise in the cost of every-day food items? From toilet paper to cheese, from boxed cereals to condiments?

It appears that there is a competition to determine who can get away with charging the highest prices before possibly the Ministry of Consumer Affairs wakes up and takes a stand to protect us consumers.

In order to save some money these days one has to comparison-shop. My ritual is to check out one supermarket on one side of the street, then check the other across the same street, then hop on a bus into Castries and check out the smaller food outlets, which have sprung up on the other side of town, where some of the high-priced items are hygienically hand-packaged. There is a choice of possibly the exact amount of the product needed instead of an entire extra-large box of whatever.

This practice may seem extreme to some, however the trip into town may encourage you to pass through the Castries market. There you will find a bag of 10 beautiful tomatoes for three dollars, not eight or 10 dollars for a few long-ago packaged tomatoes from the supermarket.

You will also find substantially large bags of lettuce, locally grown, similar to the tomatoes for just three or five dollars, and a wide variety of fresh fruit and seasonings. Notice, these market prices have already paid for your trip to town with ample change left over. And, there is so much more.

The idea that you will not only be supporting our St. Lucian farmers but ingesting fresh luscious St. Lucian fruit should be enough to make you feel “Simply Beautiful”.

Remember the “All In” Independence saying? Well, this is what it means: “All Into supporting Lucians.

— Concerned resident

( 1 ) ( 0 )