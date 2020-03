Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PAGE SIX) — Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus in prison, according to a report on Sunday.

Weinstein, 68, is in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, the Press-Republican newspaper reported.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn’t confirm the report, citing federal health-care privacy law, but said that two inmates at Wende had the coronavirus.

( 0 ) ( 0 )