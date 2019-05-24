Harbor Club celebrates 100th anniversary of Hilton hospitality

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — In April of 2018, Hilton Hotels announced that the Harbor Club in Rodney Bay was added to its exclusive Curio Collection.

The rebranding of the property, which will take place in April, marks the return of the American hotel brand to Saint Lucia.

While commenting on the addition of Harbor Club to Hilton’s portfolio, Gregory Rockett, Hilton’s Vice President of Corporate Hotel Development, mentioned: “As the first Curio Collection by Hilton in St. Lucia, the signing of Harbor Club speaks to our commitment to further expanding Hilton’s presence in the region.”

Hilton’s legacy began on May 31, 1919, when New Mexico-born Conrad Hilton travelled to Texas with plans to buy a bank. While that deal fell through, Hilton’s pioneering spirit did not falter – he instead bought the hotel where he had been staying. Soon, Hilton hotels would circle the globe, introducing and popularizing innovations that in many ways created the modern hospitality industry. This includes now customary amenities such as room service, a central reservation system and airport hotels.

In honour of Hilton’s 100th Anniversary, properties across all hilton brands have chosen to show their communities that Hilton’s hospitality extends beyond their front doors. To do that, each hotel is participating in Random Acts of Hospitality.

On Friday 24th May 2019, Harbor Club, Curio Collection by Hilton carried out one of their Random Acts of Hospitality by surprising the hard working nurses, doctors and general staff at the Gros Islet Polyclinic with special unique treats from their hotel.

Harbor Club’s Marketing & PR Specialist, Mr. Glen Lake stated: “We are a Hilton affiliated property, and kindness is at the heart of everything we do at Harbor Club. Healthcare is important to the society because people get ill, accidents and emergencies do arise and our healthcare specialists are needed to diagnose, treat and manage different types of ailments and diseases. Many of our personal aspirations and desires cannot be met without longer, healthier, happy lives but yet still the healthcare sector in Saint Lucia is often overlooked and pushed out of public sight.”

Mr Lake further commented: “Kindness doesn’t carry enough glamour or prestige in our society. We generally hear more about how we should aspire to be successful, creative, or productive. And yet, at their core, so many of the problems that individuals and organisations are trying to solve could be better addressed through kindness.”

