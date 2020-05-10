Share This On:
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in and out of Saint Lucia.
Also, special greetings to the fathers conducting the role of mothers. Have a wonderful day.
* From the management of St. Lucia News Online
(0)(0)
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
General
- Saint Lucia receives forty-five negative test results
- WLBL and SLD urge consumers to drink responsibly
- UK provides Caribbean £5 million to address COVID-19
- Caribbean has achieved COVID-19 containment, says researcher
- Make it Happen Foundation furnishes new home for traffic officers
- Substance use and misuse during COVID-19
- CARPHA urges the public to protect themselves against mosquito borne diseases
- Saint Lucia prepares for returning nationals
- Beauty and Barber Salons are to remain closed