Don't Miss

Happy Mother’s Day

May 10, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Advertisement

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in and out of Saint Lucia.

Also, special greetings to the fathers conducting the role of mothers. Have a wonderful day.

* From the management of St. Lucia News Online

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

General

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.