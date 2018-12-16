Handguns, hollow point bullets seized by police; Bois Patat and Bagatelle men arrested

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 124 Shares

(SNO) – Two firearms and a quantity of ammunition, including hollow point bullets, are now off the streets, thanks to law enforcement officials.

Two young men in their 20s were arrested — in separate incidents — but they have not been formally charged.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 15, around 5 p.m., when a 9mm handgun and 11 rounds of ammunition, including eight hollow points, were recovered from a young man of Bois Patat, Castries.

Sources told St. Lucia News Online that the young man was walking when police on patrol searched him and found the weapon.

Hollow point bullets are deemed to be deadly because they expand in the target and they are used for greater accuracy, according to information gleaned from several websites.

Meanwhile, the second incident occurred on Sunday, about 6 a.m., when a 26-year-old man of Bagatelle was nabbed with a RG 14 .22 revolver. Officials said the handgun was found in a bag.

The recovery was made after a search warrant was carried out by a joint police patrol on the man’s residence.