Halls of Justice project still on the table says Minister

(PRESS RELEASE) – Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security Senator the Honourable Hermangild Francis says government is forging ahead with plans to construct the Halls of Justice and Police Headquarters.

Minister Francis says despite challenges from the inception, there is a very real need for the provision of modern, physical infrastructure for an integrated Supreme Court and Magistracy.

“The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court is headquartered in St. Lucia, with Registry offices in nine member countries and so the onus is on us, to provide facilities that not only Saint Lucia but the rest of the region can be proud of.”

The Halls of Justice facilities are expected to provide housing for the High Courts, and other specialized divisions of the Supreme Court, the Registries, Law Libraries, Jury Rooms, Magistrates’ Courts, holding cells, administrative offices and private rooms for lawyer/client consultation.

The Halls of Justice project has been earmarked for the former site of Her Majesty’s Prison also known as “HMP” on Bridge Street. Minister Francis described the site as ideal.

Minister Francis says the project is expected to gain momentum by April 2020 and forms part of a holistic plan that will improve the justice system of Saint Lucia. “I am sure the public has heard the outcry for new and upgraded courtroom facilities. The Government of St. Lucia has been very responsive to that call and has spent a small fortune on either upgrading or relocating court-houses. We have made the investments because we want justice to be delivered in a speedy, fair, efficient and effective manner.

Meanwhile on Saturday, February 15, 2020 the remains of eight prisoners were exhumed from the former prison grounds and reinterred at the Bordelais Correctional Facility. The activity was witnessed by relevant officials and a priest administered the burial rites.

The names of the eight who were reinterred are Joseph Vitalis Solomon, Evans Samuel, Nicholas Dolor, Gabriel Burke, Guy Biscette, Anthony Charles, Jn. Baptiste Faucher and Stephen Jeremie.

