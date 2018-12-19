Haiti to conduct survey of all nationals in the Diaspora

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(CMC) – Haiti has signed an agreement that will allow the Haiti Renewal Alliance” (HRA) to conduct an inventory of all Haitians in the Diaspora worldwide.

The agreement was signed by Marnatha Irene Ternier, the Minister of Haitians Living Abroad (MHAVE) and HRA president Firmin Baker in the presence of Guissepe Lopette, the head of mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“This Memorandum of Understanding comes to materialize an idea of President Jovenel Moïse, who believes it necessary to list all the sons and daughters of the country living in foreign lands, in order to have information on their host country, their areas of expertise or profession and their willingness to return to Haiti or to help the country in well-defined circumstances,” said Ternier.

She said the information will allow to build a reliable database of resources that represent the members of the Haitian Diaspora

“This initiative is of paramount importance to all our Diaspora compatriots who want to reintegrate into the social, economic, cultural and professional life of the country. It is also an opportunity for the government to benefit from the expertise and availability of its sons and daughters living outside the country,” she said, adding that she was urging all members of the Diaspora to participate in the initiative.

Backer said that his organisation would ensure the success of the project.

“We will work very closely with the MHAVE to provide the necessary answers and help trace the compatriots of the Diaspora who can serve Haiti in time and place,” he added.