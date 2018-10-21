Haiti to conduct agricultural sector survey

Share This On:

(CMC) — The government of Haiti will be conducting a survey of the agricultural sector in an effort to collect data on crop production and the breeding of animals.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, says the National Survey of Agricultural Production will be conducted across the country.

This survey, carried out with the financial support of the Haitian Government, the Food Security Thematic Program of the European Union, will be carried out by the Agricultural and Computer Statistics Unit (USAI) which will be assisted in the field by the Departmental cells of Departmental Directorates Agricultural Statistics.

The ministry says the survey, that starts this week, will collect reliable data on the production of the main crops, the areas sown, the seeds planted, the breeding of the main animal species and the production of eggs, milk and honey.

The collection of information will last about 3 weeks.

The preliminary results of this survey will be available in December and the final report will be presented in January .

The data will be used by the State, NGOs, international organizations, universities, associations, cooperatives, groups and planters for better decisions on policies, strategies and interventions in the development of the agricultural and rural sectors.