Haiti protesters call on President Jovenel Moise to quit

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(BBC) — Opposition demonstrators in Haiti have burnt tyres and thrown stones, urging President Jovenel Moise to step down.

At least four people have been killed and dozens injured in four days of protests in the capital Port-au-Prince and other cities.

Many Haitians accuse Mr Moise and other officials of corruption. Thousands have taken to the streets this week.

The unrest has forced mayors in several cities to cancel carnival festivities due in early March.

Mr Moise – who has been in power since 2017 – has called for talks with the opposition, to no avail so far.

Opposition groups called for protests after a court report alleged that officials and former ministers had misappropriated development loans made by Venezuela to Haiti after 2008.

The report also suggested that President Moise had been involved in irregularities.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Caribbean and 60% of the population live on less than $2 (£1.53) a day.